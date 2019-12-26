Madonna sta male, stop al tour

(Foto Fotogramma/Ipa)

"Questa volta devo ascoltare il mio corpo". Con un post su Instagram Madonna annuncia di dover cancellare il suo tour. "Mentre stavo salendo le scale per cantare 'Batuka', sabato sera a Miami, ero in lacrime per il dolore", ha ammesso la popstar parlando di un "dolore indescrivibile" che la sta affliggendo da giorni. "Mi considero una guerriera - aggiunge - non mi arrendo mai!! Tuttavia, questa volta devo ascoltare il mio corpo, accettando il dolore come fosse un avvertimento".

La 'Material girl' ha spiegato come i medici le abbiano detto che deve "riposare il più a lungo possibile in modo da non infliggere ulteriori danni irreversibili al mio corpo": "Non ho mai lasciato che un infortunio mi impedisse di esibirmi, ma questa volta devo accettare che non c'è vergogna nell'essere umani e nel dover premere il pulsante di pausa".

E dopo essersi scusata con i propri fan, Madonna li ha ringraziati per la comprensione, l'amore e il supporto. "Le cose devono cambiare, e cambieranno, perché Madame X è una guerriera. Buone feste a tutti".