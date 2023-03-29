Cerca nel sito
 
29 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 18:27
comunicato stampa

Introducing A New AI Capable H.265 SDI and Infrared Camera Encoder

29 marzo 2023 | 14.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LINCOLN, Neb., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Z3 Technology, LLC, a leading provider of video encoding systems, is excited to announce a new AI capable low latency dual Camera Encoder that supports SDI and IR Cameras. This H.265/H.264 encoder simultaneously streams and records 3G-SDI or HD-SDI video and long range thermal cameras such as the FLIR® Boson®, FLIR® Tau® 2, Leonardo DRS® Tenum® and other custom digital or analog thermal cameras.

The new FSDI-13A is a perfect fit for unmanned and cutting-edge surveillance systems which require a feature-rich video encoder and customizable edge analytics in a small efficient form-factor. Key features available with the product include the ability to send KLV metadata with the data stream or GPS timestamp overlays on the video as well as providing customers a platform to implement their own edge analytics. The system is designed and built by Z3 Technology using an Ambarella® processor, providing the cybersecurity required for NDAA, BAA and TAA compliance.

Customers can easily integrate the FSDI-13A into their Video Management Systems through ONVIF® Profile S and T compliance. Controls for the cameras can be sent over Ethernet with integrated FLIR®, Sony® VISCA® and Leonardo DRS® controls. The camera and encoder can be managed through the Web GUI, ONVIF, HTTPS API or serial.

The FSDI-13A is available with either software preloaded or with an optional SDK rapid proto-typing starter kit. The FSDI-15A option provides a lightweight external interface for products that have space or weight restrictions. To learn about Z3's additional camera solution offerings email sales@z3technology.com or visit our website at www.Z3technology.com/camera-solutions/.

About Z3 Technology

Z3 Technology is US based Video Encoder and Decoder Manufacturer of embedded Video Encoders and Camera Solutions. Our products range from 4K to SD solutions to meet Visible and Thermal Camera Streaming needs. Z3 Technology is a Sony® Integration Partner and a platinum partner of Texas Instruments®. Z3 has been providing video encoding, streaming and decoding solutions since 2006. Our diverse product line includes a variety of Z3 video encoding solutions that utilize Texas Instruments®, Ambarella® and Qualcomm® chipsets in small board level solutions to IP66 Camera Enclosures.

All product and company names mentioned within are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-a-new-ai-capable-h265-sdi-and-infrared-camera-encoder-301784546.html

