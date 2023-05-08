Cerca nel sito
 
Israele, Ben Gvir a giornata Europa: Ue annulla ricevimento

La Rete, l'AI e i Regolatori: prevarrà approccio hard o light?

Amoxicillina, pediatri: antibiotico ancora introvabile

Mobilità a idrogeno protagonista all'Hydrogen Expo 2023

Morbillo, Bassetti: "In Uk aumento casi per calo vaccino, rischio anche in Italia"

Covid Italia, si passa alla fase 3: cosa prevede, la circolare

Roma, Capello: "Ottimo lavoro di Mourinho, mancano giocatori in momento clou"

Makelele: "Pogba? Non puoi fare bene in campo se non sei libero di testa"

Riforme, Ciriani: "Se 'niet' da opposizioni avanti da soli, ma non è nostro obiettivo"

Scudetto Napoli, domani flash mob dei parlamentari tifosi

Mattarella da mercoledì in Norvegia, sicurezza ed energia in primo piano

Caldo record in Vietnam e Laos, oltre 44 gradi

comunicato stampa

Introducing AeroPress Clear: The Highly Anticipated & Sought-After Coffee Press from AeroPress, Inc.

08 maggio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AeroPress Clear combines the same patented breakthrough technology and durability of the acclaimed AeroPress Original with a new glass-like appearance

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroPress, Inc., the maker of the iconic coffee press with more than 45,000 five-star reviews in over 60 countries, announces the official launch of its latest, widely demanded coffee maker: the AeroPress Clear.

Designed to meet consumer demands for aesthetically pleasing coffee brewing solutions and give users the ability to observe and adjust their brew, the AeroPress Clear features the same revolutionary, patented brewing technology as the AeroPress Original in a new crystal-clear form, made from Tritan™. Completely dishwasher safe (top and bottom rack), shatterproof, and stain resistant, the new AeroPress Clear is as appealing as it is functional - lightweight, yet tough enough for the road, sleek enough for display.

The AeroPress Clear joins the AeroPress Original and AeroPress Go as the only coffee makers thoughtfully designed to deliver a unique and customizable coffee experience with complete control over grind size, temperature, and immersion time. With a patented, portable design and unbelievably fast brewing process, AeroPress coffee makers allow users to create uniquely delicious American, latte, cold brew, and espresso-style coffee anytime, anywhere.

"We've been working on this for years and are so excited to announce that the AeroPress Clear is officially here," says CEO Gerard Meyer. "Its glass-like appearance looks so good people will want to display it prominently on their counters, while the durable design means they can still pack it up and enjoy its portability and convenience anywhere they need a perfect cup of coffee."

The AeroPress Clear is available in the USA now at aeropress.com for $49.95, coming soon to Amazon, and rolling out to international distributors over the coming months.

ABOUT AEROPRESSAeroPress coffee makers give coffee lovers in 60+ countries worldwide the ability to brew their perfect cup anywhere. This unique technology combines the best of three brew techniques in one easy-to-use, portable, affordable press. Coffee lovers get a uniquely delicious cup of coffee with the full body of a French press, the smoothness of a pourover, the richness of espresso, and a quality of finish that lingers well after the last sip. With an iconic design and an unbelievably fast brewing process, AeroPress coffee makers are a fan-favorite among baristas, world coffee champions, and the discerning everyday coffee drinker – and its 45K+ 5-star online reviews speak for themselves. For more information about AeroPress, visit aeropress.com or follow along on Instagram (@aeropress) and TikTok (@aeropress).

Tritan is a trademark of Eastman Chemical Company.

Video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Lm7MztJ7eqPuryCVSMh0Ch5sHkFzRtLS/view?usp=sharing 

 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071058/AeroPress_Clear_Video.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071011/AeroPress_Clear.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2048721/AeroPress_Logo_high_res_black_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-aeropress-clear-the-highly-anticipated--sought-after-coffee-press-from-aeropress-inc-301817719.html

