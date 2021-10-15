Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 16 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:28 Manifestazione, i partiti e gli 'anni 70 in miniatura': domani il punto di vista di Follini

16:20 Manifestazione Roma, San Giovanni canta Bella Ciao - Video

15:58 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 240 contagi: bollettino 16 ottobre

14:30 Landini a San Giovanni in cravatta rossa: "Prima volta a un comizio"

14:19 Green pass obbligatorio, portuali Trieste: "Dipendenti al lavoro senza certificato"

13:37 Reddito cittadinanza, ex presidente Inps Mastrapasqua: "Va rivisto? Allora facciamolo"

13:36 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e numeri contagi regioni

13:19 Tapiro ad Ambra, Allegri: "Della mia vita privata non parlo"

12:54 Green pass, Barillari: "Ora a consolato svedese per asilo politico"

12:44 Torino, Appendino: "Lascio città migliore di quella che ho trovato"

12:36 No Green pass, Lopalco: "In piazza c'è chi non ne azzecca una"

12:15 Covid oggi Toscana, 212 contagi: bollettino 16 ottobre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Introducing Bowmore® No Corners to Hide to Global Travel Retail

15 ottobre 2021 | 20.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowmore has unveiled two new whiskies in the first release of Bowmore No Corners to Hide; an exciting collaboration between acclaimed graphic artist Frank Quitely, who has illustrated for Marvel and DC Comics, and Bowmore's Master Blender Ron Welsh.

Inspired by the most intriguing myths and legends from the remote island of Islay, each bottle in the collaboration features exclusive designs and artwork from Frank Quitely. The illustrations showcase Islay's far-reaching history and rich stories of a bygone era and embody the artistic expression of Bowmore's style.

The limited-edition series features two stunning single malts, 23-Year-Old and 32-Year-Old, which are exclusively available in select Global Travel Retail outlets including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Vienna, Dubai, Singapore and Taiwan.

The exceptional 23-Year-Old captures a whisky character inspired by the legendary story of No Corners to Hide. The spirit was nurtured in ex-bourbon American oak hogsheads to create the signature Bowmore style. Two years of further maturation followed in Essencia® barriques to create a powerful character conjuring up a sensory exploration of this mythical tale. It captures a hint of beeswax, a scent of incense and a struck match to transport the senses to Bowmore's round church. Each bottle is decorated with illustrations and sketches from Frank Quitely.

The 32-Year-Old captures a moment in time; a story as captivating as the myth it celebrates. An initial 30 years of maturation in ex-bourbon American oak hogsheads reflects a timely occupation in cask, much like the devil's own alleged escape. This was followed by two further years in Essencia® barriques to bring an unusually distinctive character to the fore, again combining beeswax, incense and struck match.

Evolving to Seville orange peel merged with the aromas of an old cigar box, but with sweet and floral interjections and finishing with a touch of liquorice and iodine, the 32-Year-Old is intriguing and ingenious in equal measure. Each bottle comes complete with a signed print from Frank Quitely, alongside original sketches and notes from the whisky making process.

Manuel González, Marketing Director GTR for Beam Suntory, said: "Bowmore has a rich history filled with myths and legends, and we're delighted to partner with the award-winning Frank Quitely to bring these tales to life. Possessing a proven track record of producing collectible artwork with both Marvel and DC, the Frank Quitely Collection is our latest exciting collaboration to offer luxury limited-editions to our customers."

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1661719/Bowmore_No_Corners_To_Hide_Video.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1661709/Bowmore_No_Corners_To_Hide_Bottle_Shot.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN41658 en US Alimentazione Alimentazione Altro Economia_E_Finanza no Corners s master Blender first release Bowmore No Corners
Vedi anche
News to go
Unicef, suicidio seconda causa di morte tra giovani in Europa
News to go
Processo Ponte Morandi, chiesta ricusazione gup
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Covid Italia, in lieve aumento Rt nazionale a 0,85
News to go
Whirlpool, tavolo al Mise
News to go
Decreto fiscale, via libera del Cdm
News to go
Un aereo tutto azzurro con tricolore sulla coda: ecco Ita Airways
News to go
Mafia, operazione a Catania: 15 arresti
News to go
Eurochocolate, al via oggi a Bastia Umbra la 27esina edizione
News to go
Omicidio Regeni, salta processo agli 007 egiziani
News to go
Green pass, da oggi obbligatorio sul lavoro
News to go
Addetti panificazione, contratto scaduto da 3 anni: presidi a Roma
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza