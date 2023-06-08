Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Introducing "Hibe News": A Revolutionary Online Platform Empowering Authentic Content and Fair Compensation for Publishers

08 giugno 2023 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONTREAL, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Artifacts Inc. is excited to announce the launch of Hibe News, an innovative online platform that seamlessly merges social networking and search engine features. Hibe News sets out to redefine the digital media landscape by providing users with access to authentic content from verified publishers and to ensure fair compensation for media outlets.

In an era of widespread misinformation and disinformation online, Hibe News creates an ecosystem of trustworthy news media sources based on rigorous verification protocols to provide a digital place for diverse voices and exchange of ideas, allowing people to make informed decisions.

Hibe News offers a unique news consumption experience by integrating social networking and search engine features, becoming the go-to destination for users seeking trusted and high-quality content while connecting with like-minded individuals.

Through its mutually beneficial revenue sharing model with publishers, Hibe News is in line with the global legislative initiatives, such as Bill C-18 in Canada, California's Journalism Preservation Act, and similar bills proposed by the U.S congress and the European Union, all echoing the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code in Australia.

"We are thrilled to introduce Hibe News. Our platform is built on the principles of authenticity and will support the journalism industry's sustainability," said Jean Dobey, Founder and CEO of Virtual Artifacts. "Hibe News fills a crucial gap in the digital media landscape and aims to empower verified publishers while fostering transparency, promoting accountability, and ensuring an engaged citizenry."

To join the private beta of Hibe News, please visit https://www.hibe.com. A group of users will be selected to experience the platform firsthand and provide feedback.

About Virtual Artifacts Inc.Based in Montreal (Quebec), Virtual Artifacts builds unique and innovative privacy protection, identity management and systems interoperability technologies to tackle the challenges faced by consumers and businesses in today's digital age. VA is guided by the beliefs that technologies should be aligned with people's choices and values, be used to bring communities closer together and make societies more open, while helping businesses grow and compete fairly. In its mission of giving people the power to connect and interact on their own terms, VA provides pioneering technology tools that ensure a right balance between businesses and consumers' interests.

For more information, please visit https://virtualartifacts.com or contact us at info@virtualartifacts.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095965/Virtual_Artifacts_Inc__Introducing__Hibe_News___A_Revolutionary.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-hibe-news-a-revolutionary-online-platform-empowering-authentic-content-and-fair-compensation-for-publishers-301845935.html

