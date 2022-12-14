Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 19:16
Introducing Kapsul ATLAS protective athletic gear

14 dicembre 2022 | 16.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

With revolutionary Dynamic Neck Stabilization Technology

The biomechanically-tested neck protective shirts empower every athlete to do what they love for longer—no matter their age or skill level.

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kapsul Tech Corp. today announced the Kapsul ATLAS, a lightweight and flexible shirt with a protective collar designed to support athletes' necks without compromising their performance.

Kapsul ATLAS fills the gap in protective gear between the torso and head with technology built on industry-leading research into neck biomechanics. Kapsul's Built-in Dynamic Neck Stabilization Technology provides neck support and stabilization without impacting an athlete's range of motion or mobility by dissipating forces during play to help mitigate the risk of injury, pain or strain.

The neck plays a critical role in athletic performance and Kapsul's proprietary technology is built on years of research with athletes of all ages and skill levels in multiple sports. While neck support and protection is crucial for all athletes, Kapsul's research also identified two groups that strongly benefit from additional protection— younger athletes whose muscles and bones are still developing and female athletes who typically have longer necks with lower muscle density,

Throughout their careers, athletes experience repetitive G forces that can cause force and fatigue damage to the muscles and tissues of the neck. The average G force of an airplane takeoff is 0.4G—the average hit in football is 103 Gs. In addition to mitigating these forces, Kapsul ATLAS can also reduce muscle fatigue and fatigue-related injuries, which empowers athletes to play and train longer.

"Kapsul ATLAS is the culmination of years of innovation, design and testing, with some of the world's top athletes and government funded military research. Our team is excited to unveil this new model of protection and performance to the world of sports, power sports, safety and service," said Dr. Daryl Sherman, CEO, Kapsul Tech Corp. "The neck is the perfect starting point to demonstrate this new model that supports joints through a full range of motion without performance deficit." Dr. Daryl Sherman, CEO, Kapsul Tech Corp.

Bringing the Kapsul ATLAS to market required new testing methods since research on neck performance in sports lags behind other body parts. Kapsul conducted joint research with the Canadian Military and the University of Waterloo creating an FEM (Finite Element Model) using the Global Human Models Consortium. The GHMC is a clinically validated model that responds to forces in the same way the human body does. Unlike commonly used test dummies, this allows for an unprecedented level of detail, taking into consideration: soft tissue, skeletal structure, musculature and fluids during imposed forces. This is the form of testing also used by many major car manufactures.

The Kapsul ATLAS is available in men's, women's, and junior sizes and is available for purchase starting at USD 79.99. For more information, please visit kapsultech.com.

Kapsul is a design and technology company obsessed with the neck, neck protection, and its importance to all athletes. We're a passionate team dedicated to advancing the science of protection. We're here for athletes, of all kinds, at all levels — to empower them to do what they love for longer.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T68ZCE96c60Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1968068/Kapsul_Introducing_Kapsul_ATLAS_protective_athletic_gear%C2%A0With_re.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-kapsul-atlas-protective-athletic-gear-301703132.html

