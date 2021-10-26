Cerca nel sito
 
26 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:57
comunicato stampa

Introducing Prodigy for Improved Peptide Purification

-- Improved resolution and separation of peptide impurities

-- Easier purification of hydrophobic peptides

-- Direct transfer from analytical to preparative scale

MATTHEWS, N.C., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEM Corporation is proud to announce the release of the new Prodigy™ Preparative High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) system. Key to the system is its unique elevated temperature capability that provides improved resolution and separation capabilities beyond traditional Preparative HPLC. The Prodigy was designed with a focus on improving the purification of biomolecules, such as synthetic peptides that often face purification difficulties due to only subtle differences with their synthetic impurities. The capabilities of the Prodigy can be utilized with column diameters up to 50mm that allow for loading > 1g of peptide per injection.

The Prodigy's best-in-class performance is supported by an advanced focused gradient calculator that delivers optimized method transfer from analytical to preparative scale without tedious scouting runs. As analytical HPLC is often performed at elevated temperature, the Prodigy simplifies the transfer process by allowing use of the same temperature at the preparative scale. CEM is also introducing the Intrepid™ series of HPLC columns that are optimized for use with the Prodigy. These columns have industry-leading silica characteristics with minimal backpressure. Taken together, these features offer improved yields with less effort and waste for peptide purification.

"We feel the Prodigy is a significant advancement for the often-difficult task of purifying peptides. It is exciting to offer this system to the market, as it continues our commitment toward improving peptide production," says Jonathan M. Collins, Vice President of Business Development. With the release of the Prodigy, CEM now offers a complete line of synthesis and purification instrumentation for peptide production.

About CEM

CEM Corporation, a private company based in Matthews, North Carolina, is a leading provider of laboratory instrumentation. The Company has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan, as well as a global network of distributors. CEM designs and manufactures systems for life sciences, analytical laboratories and processing plants worldwide. The Company's products are used in many industries including pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical and food processing, as well as academic research.

© 2021 CEM Corporation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667069/ProdigywithOven_Beauty_0001.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585024/CEM_CORPORATION_LOGO.jpg

 

