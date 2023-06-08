Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

Introducing the MUCAR CDE900 PRO:The One-Stop Solution for Comprehensive Vehicle Diagnostics

08 giugno 2023
ONTARIO, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a car owner, there's nothing more frustrating than having the vehicle stall or break down unexpectedly. That's why having a reliable and efficient diagnostic tool is crucial for every car owner. The MUCAR CDE900 PRO is a top-of-the-line diagnostic tool that will help car owners identify and fix any issues with their car quickly and efficiently.

With a 5-inch touch screen and a 1.2m diagnostic cable, the MUCAR CDE900 PRO offers a user-friendly interface that makes car diagnostics a breeze. Powered by Android 6.0 and an MT6580 4-Core Cortex Chip, it boasts lightning-fast processing speeds and can handle even the most complex diagnostic tasks with ease.

It comes with an impressive 2+32G ROM and a 3150mAh battery, it's ability to insert a memory card no larger than 256G to expand the memory. Ensuring that you have enough storage space and power to diagnose multiple cars with ease. It also offers full OBD2 functions, including reading and clearing error codes, and a 4-in-1 data stream that covers ABS, SRS, TCM, and ECM systems (only $39.95 if needed).

One of the most significant advantages of the MUCAR CDE900 PRO is its lifetime free updates. Car owners can unlock full system diagnostics for just USD 99.95. Additionally, they can perform 28 reset functions with lifetime free updates (unlock one reset function for USD 15.95, full Rest functions unlock online payment of just USD 79.95). Also they can unlock 1 Brand Full System Diagnostics + 28 Reset Functions + ECU Coding + Active Test for 59.95USD.

The MUCAR CDE900 PRO also offers a professional diagnosis report, Bluetooth/email share printing, and support for 17 languages, including English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and other languages. It supports all vehicles with OBDII protocol after 1996 and the following communication protocols: ISO 14230-4 (KWP2000), ISO 15765-4 (CAN), ISO 9141-2 (iso), ISO 14229 (uds), and SAEJ 1850 (VPW&PWM).

MUCAR CDE900 PRO is a fantastic investment for car owners, mechanics, and technicians. Its comprehensive diagnostic functions, lifetime free updates, and user-friendly interface make it an indispensable tool for anyone who wants to keep their car in top shape. With its high-end features and affordable price, it's a must-have for anyone who takes their car maintenance seriously. Order it today and experience the convenience and efficiency of the MUCAR CDE900 PRO.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095365/CDE900_PRO.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-the-mucar-cde900-prothe-one-stop-solution-for-comprehensive-vehicle-diagnostics-301845018.html

