Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 16:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:54 Milano-Cortina, il Comitato lancia il progetto Young Reporters

15:51 Corea del Nord, lanciato missile balistico a corto raggio nel Mar Giallo

15:41 Migranti, opposizioni abbandonano lavori Commissione

15:38 Le nonne replicano lo show di Rihanna, il video vola

15:27 Russia, Solovyev: "Un drone mi ha bombardato" - Video

15:17 Folla di parlamentari per l'ultimo saluto ad Astorre in Senato, Schlein 50 minuti alla camera ardente

15:10 Il Papa e lo smart working: "Buona soluzione purché non isoli"

14:42 Irpef, 3 aliquote nella riforma targata Meloni

14:05 Spreco alimentare, sui cibi arriva indicazione 'spesso buono oltre'

13:53 Viterbo, svastica e scritta contro Elly Schlein

13:10 Genova è la Capitale italiana del Libro 2023

13:05 Spionaggio, processo Biot: Procura militare chiede l'ergastolo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Introducing the Next Generation of Mining: The All-New Dombbit dual Mining Machine

09 marzo 2023 | 11.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HELSINKI, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dombey Electrics Co. (www.dombbit.com), a company founded in the UK in 2010,and subsequently in Finland and with Hong Kong as its production site, and withoffices all over the world, is one of the leading manufacturers of electrical andelectronic equipment.

 

Dombbit dual mining equipment is a powerful and efficient mining rig that allows users to mine two different cryptocurrencies at the same time. It is designed to maximize efficiency and profitability, and it is one of the most popular mining rigs on the market. The Dombbit dual mining equipment is a great choice for miners who want to maximize their profits and increase their mining power.

The Dompre is a revolutionary mining machine that is designed to be energy efficient and cost effective. It is capable of mining both Ethereum and Bitcoin simultaneously, allowing users to maximize their profits. The machine is equipped with a powerful processor and a large memory, allowing it to process transactions quickly and efficiently. Additionally, the Dompre is designed to be user friendly, making it easy to set up and use. With its advanced features, the Dompre is an ideal choice It has double sources of power, which means it can be charged both by the sun and electricity. They are made of Photovoltaic cells, which are more solid and long-lasting. The warranty on it is five years. Shipping to all parts of the world is free. See products here www.dombbit.com/products

Dombey Electrics Co was founded in 2010 by a group of cryptocurrency miners and engineers. In October 2022, Dombey Electrics Co its first product, the D200, a solar-powered mining system. The system is designed to provide miners with a reliable source of electricity, while also reducing their electricity costs.Items can be instantly returned and replaced within the designated term in the event of delivery problems, breakage, damages, or in the event that the machine is not treated properly by delivery companies. Please view more details about the terms of return here for more information www.dombbit.com/faqs/

PR ManagerJames Eskolajames@dombbit.com(+358) 41 4001018

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2029438/Dombey_Machine.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2029439/Dombey_bitcoin.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-the-next-generation-of-mining-the-all-new-dombbit-dual-mining-machine-301767825.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza withoffices all over company founded in the Uk subsequently in Finland Finlandia
Vedi anche
News to go
Inflazione, le misure al vaglio del governo
News to go
Telemarketing, Garante Privacy: "Se utente dice no via da lista"
News to go
Migranti, decreto legge Cutro in 10 articoli
News to go
Ucraina, ultime news: missili Russia su tutto il Paese
News to go
Champions League, Milan ai quarti di 11 anni dopo
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi senza sosta a Lampedusa: oltre 1.300 nell'hotspot
News to go
Ucraina, Ue: protezione temporanea profughi prorogabile fino al 2025
News to go
Traffico rifiuti speciali, tre arresti e sequestri per 12 mln di euro
News to go
Taranto, scoperti 220 beneficiari reddito cittadinanza non dovuto
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Non avrebbe senso tornare alle regole di prima"
News to go
8 marzo, una donna su cinque lascia il lavoro dopo il primo figlio
News to go
8 marzo, piazze in viola per la festa della donna
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza