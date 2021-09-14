Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Settembre 2021
Introducing the Nobu App

14 settembre 2021 | 18.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the global luxury lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, is delighted to announce the launch of a new interactive mobile app in partnership with Alliants, available to download on iOS and Android. With the world of Nobu at their fingertips, guests can explore and reserve the expanding global portfolio of restaurants and hotels, access exclusive benefits, and enjoy a seamless, contact-free guest journey.

With the demand for touchless guest experiences, the new Nobu app offers guests a fully integrated experience - without losing sight of the brand's world-renowned heartfelt service. Features include mobile check-in and check-out, virtual room keys, itinerary at a glance and the ability to chat in multiple languages on a variety of platforms, including WeChat, SMS, and WhatsApp. Guests can also connect directly with hotel team members at the touch of a button for 24/7 requests, i.e., ordering Nobu in-room dining, special requests and to gain access to exclusive benefits, from priority restaurant seating to tailored local experiences.

The app also features a 'Nobu Recommends' section that provides a mobile concierge review of each hotel's destination and advice on booking local restaurants.  A 'Meet the Team' platform introduces guests to the leadership team on their chosen property, while 'How We Roll' highlights exclusive brand partnerships. Users will also gain first access to private events and happenings at Nobu Hotels and Restaurants around the world.

Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer for Nobu Hospitality comments, 'The Nobu app offers a truly user-friendly, contact-free and fully-integrated guest journey – a concept that has never been more important in an ever-changing travel landscape. We are thrilled to offer our guests a digital platform to interact with Nobu in new and immersive ways.'

Tristan Gadsby, CEO & co-founder, Alliants states, 'Alliants is delighted to partner with Nobu to deliver a digital experience for their customers that is worthy of one of the world's best experiential brands. Being able to connect and communicate with customers has proven to be vital in building loyalty and increasing revenue. These fundamentals have never been in sharper focus, and we look forward to working with Nobu as they build on their existing success.'

Full functionality on the app is currently offered at Nobu Hotels in London Portman Square, Palo Alto and Warsaw and will be in Chicago and Miami Beach as well as other locations soon.

