Giovedì 28 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 05:24
comunicato stampa

Introducing the SmallRig Mobile Video Cages for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, designed to help video content creators get the most out of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to create incredible cinematic videos.

28 ottobre 2021 | 05.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 25th, SmallRig announced dedicated mobile video cages for the iPhone 13 Pro series, bringing together a number of great features to help provide iPhone film-makers with better experience when shooting in cinematic mode.

"SmallRig Mobile Video cages for the iPhone 13 Pro series aim to maximise the cinematic features of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, while maintaining its highlights." Said John Jiang, CMO of SmallRig,"this is how we managed it: our cages fully embracing the ultra-wide-angle lenses and the LiDAR scanner of the iPhone Pro. You are able to use all of the buttons and ports without restriction. Moreover, you can mount multiple accessories such as handgrips or tripods to help deliver smooth camera movement and make your videos incredible."

SmallRig Mobile Video Cages for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Price & Availability

SmallRig Mobile Video Cage for iPhone 13 Pro ID: 3562 ( RRP Price: $39.9 USD)

SmallRig Mobile Video Cage for iPhone 13 Pro Max ID: 3561 (RRP Price: $42.9 USD)

Both of them are available globally from October 25, 2021

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creations with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlog, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-design (UCD) mode and DreamRig program in the industry to co-design with global creators and make their big dream achievable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671496/image1.jpg

in Evidenza