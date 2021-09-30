Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 30 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 17:24
17:18 Covid oggi Piemonte, 207 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 30 settembre

17:12 Covid Emilia oggi, 363 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 30 settembre

17:10 Università Milano-Bicocca inaugura anno accademico con presidente Mattarella

17:01 Covid, Rienzi (Codacons): "Niente Rdc a chi non si vaccina, ricatto green pass su compenso si applichi a tutti"

16:58 Covid, allarme Ecdc: "A rischio Paesi con bassi tassi vaccino"

16:57 Incidente sul lavoro nel reggiano, operaio cade da impalcatura e muore

16:51 Peirone (Ist. Friedman): "Serve normativa a livello nazionale"

16:48 Baretta: Necessario riordino settore gioco pubblico che abbia valore nazionale"

16:46 PoliMi coordina studio europeo per progettare un calcestruzzo autoriparante

16:46 Peirone (Ist. Friedman): "Il gioco è un'attività economica come altre, servono contributi"

16:45 Pompei, 50 anni fa il concerto dei Pink Floyd: "Eventi per un pezzo di storia"

16:42 Cardia (Acadi): "Concessione è presidio legalità su territorio, non può venire meno"

comunicato stampa

Introducing the SmallRig phone cage Fold P10 designed for video content creators and extends the possibilities in mobile filmmaking, enabling you to shoot like a Pro

30 settembre 2021 | 16.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 24th, SmallRig Phone Cage Fold P10 was released, bringing together a number of features designed to help creatives achieve professional-level performance across a wide range of shooting scenarios, from low-angle shooting through to complex panning and tracking shots, giving you confidence that you will get the shot you need, when you need it the most.

SmallRig Phone Cage for Videography Fold P10

Compatibility – Featuring an adjustable clamp to fit all iPhones and the majority of mobile phones from 63mm to 98mm and up to 12mm thick.

Flexibility – With multiple standard threaded mounting holes and cold shoe mount for attaching external accessories like microphones, LED lights, handles and tripods.

Operability -  Enables wireless control of your smartphone to take stills and shoot video. (Note: The wireless control functions are not compatible with Samsung phones).

Versatility – The option to be able to connect two smartphones, one capturing stills, while the other records video at the same, allowing you to capture content on a single pass reducing time required on shoots.

Portability –  Built-in foldable handles which can be folded down to the size of a Mobile Phone, easily put in the bag and pocket. The silicon handles are Anti-Freeze& Non-Slip which offer comfortable Grip. 

Protectivity – The phone clamp comes with rubber pads to protect your devices, provide support and prevent slippage.

Pricing and Availability

From September 24, the SmallRig Phone Cage for Videography Fold P10 3111 is available globally.

RRP:$ 54.90 ( GST included & Import tax may occur )

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creations with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, vlog, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User CoDesign (UCD) model and DreamRig program in the industry to co-design with global creators, we make their big dream achievable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639912/image_5011442_43108457.jpg

 

