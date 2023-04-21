Introducing the Vention Experience Center

Vention opens a new training and development center for all manufacturers to experience first-hand the future of automation solutions.

MONTREAL, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention, the company behind the cloud-based Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP), announced today the opening of the first Vention Experience Center located in their Montreal headquarters. Aligned with Vention's mission to democratize industrial automation, this center aims to make automation more accessible to all manufacturers through training and development opportunities.

With the opening of its Experience Center, Vention will provide manufacturers with access to the latest innovations in industrial automation through exclusive live demos, educational sessions, and hands-on training. Within one space, individuals of all levels can experience the full reach of the Manufacturing Automation Platform and leave with the skills and knowledge to design, automate, order, and deploy automated solutions themselves.

"This new center is reinforcing our commitment to the future of industrial automation," added Etienne Lacroix, CEO and Co-Founder of Vention. "We wanted to create an environment where manufacturers can see, touch, and try out the latest technology—gaining valuable skills that they can then take and apply to their own manufacturing floors."

Today, industrial automation is becoming the primary solution for manufacturers to reduce costs while solving the still prevalent labor shortage. By blending engineering software and modular hardware under one platform, manufacturers can realize automation projects sooner and at a lower cost. The intuitive nature of the Manufacturing Automaton Platform gives manufacturers the opportunity to upskill their existing workforce by providing them with the right tools to complete projects in-house.

"With the do-it-yourself capabilities arising from the Manufacturing Automation Platform, companies are now able to realize cost and productivity gain through the upskilling of their workforce and creating Advanced Manufacturing Teams," said Etienne Lacroix. "Our Experience Center provides the tools needed for any company to upskill their employees through free and hands-on in-person training."

About VentionVention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention's digital manufacturing automation platform allows clients to design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment directly from their web browsers.

Vention is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with new offices in Berlin and Boston. The 360-person company serves 3,000+ customers on five continents and 25 manufacturing industries. To learn more, visit vention.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

