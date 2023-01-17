Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Gennaio 2023
Introhive Announces Appointment of Lee Blakemore as Chief Executive Officer

17 gennaio 2023 | 15.01
FREDERICTON, NB, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive, the world's leading Customer Intelligence Platform, announced today that Lee Blakemore has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Blakemore brings over 30 years of software and sales experience to lead Introhive through its next phase of growth, with a focus on customer growth and product research and development.

Lee has a proven track record of success and deep expertise in scaling software businesses to a global audience.  Throughout his career, he has led go-to-market, operations, customer support, and international operations at leading global enterprise software companies. He is a seasoned technology leader who leads business transformations to drive growth.

Blakemore most recently served as President of K-12 Community Engagement at Anthology, where he successfully ran the Blackboard K-12 business leading to the sale of the business to Finalsite, where Blakemore assisted in the successful integration and unification of the company. Before Anthology, Lee held several senior executive roles at Blackboard, including President, Global Markets & Chief Client Officer. Before joining Blackboard in 2015, Lee was SVP of Global Sales & Marketing at Velocity Technology Solutions and held senior roles at IBM, Corio (acquired by IBM), and Scala Business Solutions (acquired by Epicor).

"I am thrilled to join Introhive and lead our talented team. I look forward to unlocking the company's full potential as we leverage our proprietary customer intelligence platform to help businesses realize the full value of their CRM investment and deepen customer relationships," said Blakemore. "Introhive is trusted by hundreds of the world's leading professional services enterprises to improve top-line revenue, reduce operational costs, and improve workforce efficiency. We have an exciting opportunity to continue to grow as we enter the vast number of markets that remain underserved and unaware of the power of Introhive."

In 2021, Introhive secured $100M in its Series C funding round led by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, to further invest in developing Customer Intelligence solutions for the world's leading enterprises. 

Introhive is an award-winning software company that helps sales-focused B2B enterprises become more customer intelligent. Introhive's customer intelligence platform captures and delivers trustworthy customer data automatically in CRM to surface relationship insights and actionable intelligence to revenue teams where and when they need it, in order to find, win, and grow customer accounts. Introhive has offices in the US, Canada, UK, and India, supporting hundreds of thousands of users in over 90 countries around the world. Learn more at www.introhive.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983557/Introhive_Lee_Blakemore.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introhive-announces-appointment-of-lee-blakemore-as-chief-executive-officer-301721911.html

