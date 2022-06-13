Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 13 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 16:32
comunicato stampa

Inventus Power Receives ECE R100 Certification on its PROTRXion Motive Batteries

13 giugno 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Certification validates the safety and reliability of PROTRXion 48V lithium-ion batteries for powering on-road low-speed electric vehicles

WOODRIDGE, Ill., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventus Power, a global leader in advanced battery systems, announced today that it has received ECE R100 (Rev 3) certification on its 48 volt PROTRXion™ lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery module. In accordance with the ECE Regulation No 100.03, Inventus Power's M-48V60-TRX model meets the "safety requirements with respect to the Rechargeable Electrical Energy Storage System (REESS) of road vehicles of categories M and N equipped with an electric power train."

"Achieving ECE R100 certification is a significant milestone for our business. It is not only a testament to our advanced battery design and manufacturing capabilities, but also enables us to expand our presence in the European market for street-legal low-speed electric vehicles," said Oliver Bald, Sr. Business Development Manager EMEA at Inventus Power.

Inventus Power's PROTRXion Li-ion batteries are designed to address various market electrification needs not being met through power sources such as combustion engines, lead-acid batteries, and other conventional technologies. With initial models launched in 2020 to target key markets such as material handling, aerial work platform, professional cleaning, robotics, and low-speed electric vehicles, the product line is also expanding to support higher-powered applications.

"As of today, we have certified our M-48V60-TRX model to the ECE R100 Rev 3 regulation, but our product roadmap outlines several additional models that will also be certified to ECE R100 in the coming months," said Phu Tran, Director of Global Product Management. "Achieving ECE R100 certification provides assurance to our European OEM & aftermarket customers that our batteries are safe to use in a variety of low-speed electric vehicle applications."

The M-48V60-TRX is an intelligent, robust, and high-performing battery solution for heavy-duty motive applications and is scalable up to 31 kWh. In addition to ECE R100 certification, the M-48V60-TRX battery is certified to ECE R10, UL2271, IEC62133, IEC62619, IEC60730 Class B, FCC Class B, CE and UN38.3.

For more information, visit inventuspower.com/PROTRXion or email info@inventuspower.com.

Inventus Power is a global leader in advanced battery systems that specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality, reliable, and innovative power systems for a broad range of portable, motive, and stationary applications.

For more information about our products, experience and capabilities, visit inventuspower.com and follow @inventuspower.

