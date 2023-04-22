Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 22 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 10:51
Invest in Our Planet: EAACI in Support of Sustainable Health

22 aprile 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

ZURICH, April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Working Group (WG) OneHealth and the Research and Outreach Committee (ROC) from the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) are proud to support Earth Day 2023. This year's theme "Invest in Our Planet" emphasizes the need for global investment in sustainable solutions to protect our planet for the health and survival of people and animals.

As leaders in the field of allergy and clinical immunology, we recognize the interdependence of environmental health and human health, and wish to contribute to the implementation of sustainability in our field by a comprehensive OneHealth approach. 

The representatives from both sections share powerful messages representing the change they aim to see. The WG OneHealth chair, Isabella Pali, calls for "immediate and brave action by health care professionals and researchers as well-trusted role models, who can contribute in many ways to sustainability in their private and professional life". The ROC Chair, Ioana Agache, highlights the crucial contribution of "research to provide innovative solutions to support patients with allergies and asthma facing the challenges of climate change". Ioana Agache also stresses "the importance of incorporating OneHealth counselling, environmental health precepts, and advocacy into daily clinical practice".

The EAACI family is committed to promoting sustainable practices and supporting investment in research and development for sustainable solutions. We encourage our members and partners to join us in investing in our planet's health. In 2022, EAACI launched the #OneHealth365 initiative, which aims to use the power of our daily actions and decisions to create a more sustainable future. #OneHealth365 has proven to be an engaging, impactful and inspiring transversal part of our organization's initiatives. It shall be broadened by the "get-30" focus (eat 30 different plant-based foods per week) in cooperation with WG Immunomodulation & Nutrition.

We continue to reflect on strategies and defined actions in our field, and have created a webinars series with distinguished speakers on practical solutions for sustainability in hospitals, in laboratories, in clinical care, via inhalers, and via telemedicine (https://hub.eaaci.org/search-page/?search=GoGreen+Webinar).

In joint-Task Forces, WG OneHealth will focus on living environment like greenspaces (together with Section Paediatrics and Environmental Science Guideline group by ROC), and together with WG Comparative Allergology considers the aspect of healthy animals contributing to the health of people.

Some other sustainable practices promoted directly within EAACI include:

"We have the knowledge and tools to create a more sustainable future," pointed out the ROC Chair, Ioana Agache. "It is up to us to take action and invest in sustainable solutions for the benefit of current and future generations," stresses WG One Health chair Isabella Pali.

As we celebrate Earth Day 2023, the WG OneHealth and ROC call on individuals, organizations, and governments to prioritize investment in sustainable solutions safeguarding Earth. By joining forces, we can create a healthier and more sustainable future for all!

About the One Health Working Group and ROC Committee

The WG OneHealth is a multidisciplinary group of professionals who promote OneHealth as a collaborative approach to improving human, animal, and environmental health. The ROC is a scientific committee of EAACI that focuses on allergy and asthma research by leveraging resources into a joint-information exchange network. It delivers new forms of translation of key research findings to better meet the needs of clinicians and more quickly develop precision-approaches to improve allergic diseases and asthma.

For more information, please contact our Public Relations and Marketing team communications@eaaci.org, Yaozi Moreno, +41 44 285 90 49

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2060384/World_Earth_Day.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2060385/EAACI_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invest-in-our-planet-eaaci-in-support-of-sustainable-health-301804336.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN77831 en US Salute_E_Benessere Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza EAACI in Support European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology investimento investment
