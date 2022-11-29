Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Novembre 2022
comunicato stampa

Investor Communications firm Pedrosa Richardson will service global listed companies from London

29 novembre 2022 | 22.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor Relations and Financial Communications firm Pedrosa Richardson started trading internationally from London today, with the purpose of supporting leading, global listed companies.

It has already secured half a dozen listed organizations as initial clients, and aims to build on its strong, established partnerships with key stock exchanges, including OTC Markets, where it is qualified as a Premium Provider in Investor Relations - as well as Euronext, Aquis in London, and BIVA in Mexico.

Its mission is to raise the profile and disseminate the financial narratives of public corporations before the investor community in the American, British, and European markets, hence driving growth and value.

Headquartered in London, Pedrosa Richardson is present in New York City (USA), Madrid (Spain) from where it oversees its EU operations, and Almaty (Kazakhstan) as it works to develop its services across Central Asia.

"We believe the key differentiator of publicly traded corporations, beyond a solid financial position, is having a strong public profile. Investor communications efforts clearly drive up market value in today's capital markets ", said Max Richardson, the company's principal. "And our growing client list speaks volumes."

The management of Pedrosa Richardson has developed a proven blend of strategy and technology over the years, to advise senior management and boards of listed issuers and pre-IPO companies, envisaging a leap into the international capital markets.

Harnessing an agile, fast-moving, and digital model, the founders work upon the premise that investor communications and IR strategies demand AI, machine learning, and data analysis expertise.

The firm's principals, Ramon Pedrosa-Lopez and Max Richardson are specialists in their respective fields, with over four decades of combined experience developing and executing campaigns for issuers listed on the LSE, OTC Markets, Euronext, and other capital markets.

Seen as a top strategist in the industry, Pedrosa's insights have been featured in The New York Times and Forbes. He has advised private corporations in their public outreach and IR strategies and worked out of London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Madrid, Valletta, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Mexico City. He holds the highest qualifications achievable in the IR industry.

Richardson firmly established himself in the communications industry, coordinating global profile raising efforts for NASDAQ issuers, award-winning European banks, infrastructure conglomerates, and international energy and mining corporations.

www.pedrosa-richardson.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958007/PEDROSA_RICHARDSON.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/investor-communications-firm-pedrosa-richardson-will-service-global-listed-companies-from-london-301689485.html

in Evidenza