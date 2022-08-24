Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 01:38
Pavarotti, posata la stella sulla Walk of fame a Hollywood

23:25 Elezioni 25 settembre, Salvini: "Se vinciamo, Lega si occupa di sicurezza"

22:58 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Missili Russia su stazione, 22 morti"

22:34 Rita Dalla Chiesa candidata e slitta fiction Rai sul padre

21:19 Confronto tv Meloni-Letta, Agcom: "Non rispetta par condicio"

20:57 Elezioni 2022, Conte: "Eredità Draghi modesta su ambiente e agenda sociale"

20:32 Juve, news mercato: Milik in arrivo, Zakaria può partire

20:04 Energia, Confindustria Ceramica: "Made in Italy a rischio"

19:37 Elezioni 2022, scontro Calenda-Salvini sulla scuola

19:31 Jill Biden di nuovo positiva al covid

19:03 Elezioni 2022, prof 'fan' di Orsini resta in lista con Calenda

19:00 Monopattini a Roma, le nuove regole in arrivo

comunicato stampa

Investors Can Begin Filing I-526E Petitions in U.S. Immigration Fund's Project: The Wave Spa in New Jersey

25 agosto 2022 | 01.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Immigration Fund, LLC ("USIF") one of the largest EB-5 Regional Center operators in the United States with over 5,000 EB-5 investors and over $2.9 Billion in EB-5 capital, is thrilled to announce the notice of receipt (known as Form I-956F) from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services ("USCIS") has been secured for its latest project, The Wave Spa. Project approval from USCIS verifies that USIF properly filed the Wave Spa's application.

Under the new Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, now that USIF has received their receipt of I-956F, individual EB-5 investors can now immediately file their I-526E petitions for The Wave Spa with USCIS and the guidance of their immigration attorney.

Located on New Jersey's Atlantic shoreline, the Wave Spa will build a new beachside hotel located near major areas including New York City and Philadelphia.

U.S. Immigration Fund- NJ, LLC ("USIF-NJ"), the authorized EB-5 Regional Center is sponsoring the Wave Spa Project to prospective EB-5 investors. The Wave Spa is being developed by a highly reputable and well-respected real estate developer with decades of successful experience. USIF-NJ successfully worked with the developers of the Wave Spa in a prior real estate development in which an affiliate of USIF-NJ raised and loaned $50 million for one of their previous EB-5 real estate projects – and successfully returned that investment capital ahead of schedule.

USIF has successfully raised large-scale funds and has been instrumental to the completion of some of the most recognizable global EB-5 investment projects. USIF became "the first" regional center to be recognized by 18 major financial institutions including J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Blackrock.

Within the EB-5 industry, USIF continues to set investment standards and best practices, and by pioneering the re-deployment process, USIF has set itself apart from competitors to help immigrant investors achieve their dreams of obtaining a U.S. green card.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884862/USIF_Logo.jpg  

