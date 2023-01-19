Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 23:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:58 Coppa Italia, Juve-Monza 2-1: gol bianconeri di Kean e Chiesa

22:22 Elezioni Usa 2024, Trump annuncia "importante discorso"

22:03 Mafia, Meloni: "Procedura d'urgenza per innalzare livello contrasto criminalità"

21:44 Sanremo 2023, Chiara Ferragni: "Vestirò Dior e Schiaparelli"

21:17 Csm, martedì 24 si insedia il nuovo Consiglio

21:05 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 19 gennaio 2023

20:47 I Maneskin si sono 'sposati', look total white e rose rosse

20:41 Giustizia, se c'è aggravante per mafia si procede d'ufficio

20:32 Anarchici, medico Cospito: "Muscoli ipotonici e ipotrofici, è sull'orlo del precipizio"

20:07 Coppa Italia, Lazio-Bologna 1-0: biancocelesti ai quarti

20:04 Da Baz Lurhmann a Sorrentino, parterre di vip al 'matrimonio' dei Maneskin

19:59 Morte Attilio Manca, "fu omicidio di mafia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ionomr Innovations' Pemion® hydrocarbon-based proton exchange membrane and polymer exceed industry durability targets

19 gennaio 2023 | 15.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Pemion® affirms itself as a viable and advantageous option to conventional per-fluorinated materials

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionomr Innovations Inc.'s Pemion®has achieved performance and durability testing results that surpass internationally recognized standards from the US Department of Energy (US DOE) and Hydrogen Europe, confirming the company's proprietary hydrocarbon-based proton exchange membrane and polymer is ready for widespread heavy-duty fuel cell applications.

The Pemion® membrane was tested for and met established accelerated durability benchmarks for combined chemical and mechanical stress testing. Throughout 1,000 hours of cyclical testing that exposed the membrane to intermittent dry and wet conditions under high-voltage chemical stress, Pemion®exceeded the internationally recognized 20,000 cycle durability targets set by the US DOE for polymer electrolyte membranes by more than two-fold.

As far as the company is aware, Pemion® is the first hydrocarbon-based membrane to ever pass these tests.

Pemion® is used in fuel cell applications including heavy-duty transport, automotive, and stationary power.

The materials have been designed to provide superior chemical, thermal, and mechanical stability, high conductivity, operational durability, and efficiency, all of which dramatically reduce the unit cost of the fuel cell.

®®

"This testing confirms Pemion® as a differentiator for fuel cell manufacturers looking to overcome the challenges of a tight supply market for conventional polymer and membrane materials, without any trade-offs to lifetime or performance," said Ionomr CEO, Bill Haberlin.  "Fluorinated materials such as those currently used in fuel cells are good at what they do, but they require toxic and highly regulated chemicals to be produced. As regulations continue to tighten, fuel cell and stack manufacturers will need to find practical material replacements. Pemion®'s performance and durability record and environmentally benign hydrocarbon-base create a step-change alternative."

Ionomr Innovations is revolutionizing electrochemistry with newly developed ion-exchange membranes and polymers for clean energy. Ionomr's Pemion® and Aemion® technologies provide cost, performance and sustainability advantages for fuel cells, hydrogen production and carbon capture, use and conversion. Leveraging technology developed at Simon Fraser University, Ionomr was founded in 2018, and employs 45 professionals in Vancouver, Canada and Rochester, New York. For more information about how Ionomr is helping to advance the clean energy economy, visit www.ionomr.com.

Media Contact: Nancy McHarg, | nancy@mchargcommunications.com | (604) 760.4366Business Contact: Andrew Belletti | belletti@ionomr.com | (604) 628.6098

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1986388/Ionomr_Innovations_Inc__Ionomr_Innovations__Pemion__hydrocarbon_.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ionomr-innovations-pemion-hydrocarbon-based-proton-exchange-membrane-and-polymer-exceed-industry-durability-targets-301725796.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente Altro affirms itself as option contratto option as
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova Zelanda, la premier si dimette
News to go
Roma, frodi assicurative con falsi incidenti: 4 arresti
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non sono sicuro che Putin sia ancora vivo"
News to go
Carburanti, confermato sciopero 25-26 gennaio
News to go
Messina Denaro, boss rinuncia a comparire al processo per le stragi
News to go
Bonus mobili ed elettrodomestici, cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Messina Denaro, interrogatorio di garanzia autista boss
News to go
Covid Cina, Xi tranquillizza: "Vediamo la luce"
News to go
Peculato, arrestata dipendente municipalizzata
News to go
Giorgia Meloni premier più apprezzata in Europa, quarta nel mondo
News to go
Scuola, divario Nord-Sud su messa in sicurezza ed efficientamento energetico
News to go
Clima, Guterres: "Mondo in uragano categoria 5"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza