Venerdì 09 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 01:10
00:37 Premio Strega 2021, vince Emanuele Trevi

23:42 Ragazze morte nel campo di mais, "con loro altre 5 persone"

22:14 Riforma giustizia, Cartabia: "Per un processo penale in cui tutti si riconoscano"

21:40 Covid Usa, "tutti i ricoveri e le morti tra i non vaccinati"

21:17 Covid, chi rischia di più? Cosa dice lo studio del Dna

19:14 Mourinho, stoccata all'Inter: "Facile vincere senza pagare stipendi"

18:44 Alemanno, sentenza Cassazione: assolto da corruzione

18:33 Covid oggi Fvg, 19 contagi: bollettino 8 luglio 2021

18:21 Riforma giustizia, ok del Cdm dopo scontro su prescrizione

18:11 Ddl Zan, stallo: all'orizzonte anche rischio rinvio a dopo estate

Iranian Diaspora Organizes Historic Online Event in Support of Democracy and Justice in Iran

09 luglio 2021 | 01.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Iran resistance leaders call for prosecution of Khamenei and Raisi for their role in the massacre of more than 30,000 political dissidents

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest international event dedicated to justice and human rights in Iran, the annual Free Iran World Summit, will livestream July 10-12 via social media and satellite television. The event is hosted by Iran Freedom, the most extensive grassroots network for Iranian liberation.

International leaders to join Iranian resistance movement at the Free Iran World Summit 2021, demanding accountability for Iran’s clerical regime and prosecution of its leading officials for their role in crimes against humanity. (PRNewsfoto/Free Iran World Summit)

Following the success of last year's event that hosted millions of viewers from five continents and 177 countries, the event will be broadcast live in an extended three-day summit where Iranians and resistance supporters from 50,000 locations across 105 countries and throughout Iran will join members of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK/PMOI) in Ashraf 3. 

Simultaneously, thousands of Iranians will gather at Brandenburger Tor in Berlin and hold assemblies in 16 capitols and major cities around the world, including Paris, Washington, D.C., London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Oslo, Vienna, Rome, Budapest and Geneva.  

In attendance at the summit will be 1,029 political dignitaries and over 250 lawmakers from Europe, Canada and the Middle East and North Africa region, along with 30 members of the U.S. Congress, 11 prime ministers and presidents, 70 former ministers from Europe and the Middle East, and 30 senior U.S. officials.

Event attendees and speakers will unite to call for equality, justice and human rights in Iran.  Some are also expected to publicly call for the prosecution of heads of the mullahs' regime, Ali Khamenei and recently appointed Ebrahim Raisi following Iran's controversial election.

"Installing as president a mass murderer and a criminal against humanity reflects the regime's desperation [and] foreshadows the overthrow of the ruling theocracy. Raisi must face justice in an international tribunal," said NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi in response to the election's results.

The livestreamed experience will begin at 9 a.m. EDT and is free and open to a global audience at any of the following online locations:

About Free Iran World Summit 2021 The Free Iran World Summit is an annual event organized by Iran Freedom, a global grassroots network of Iranian expatriates, human rights defenders and more than 300 allied organizations supporting freedom, equality and human rights in Iran. For more information, visit https://iranfreedom.org/en/freeiran

Contact: Sarah RahimiTel: +1 (571) 281-7167Iran Freedom globalsummit@iranfreedom.org 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560372/Free_Iran_World_Summit_2021.jpg  

 

in Evidenza