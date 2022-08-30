Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 21:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:14 Cuba, è morto Camilo Guevara figlio maggiore del 'Che'

21:07 Caro energia, verso decreto ministeriale: -1 grado e un'ora in meno termosifoni

21:01 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 30 agosto

20:50 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Sanzioni a Russia vanno ripensate"

20:35 Sassuolo-Milan 0-0, Maignan para rigore a Berardi

20:13 Covid Italia, verso riduzione quarantena da 7 a 5 giorni con test

19:54 Cicloturismo, numeri da record per la Spoleto-Norcia in Mtb: al via il 2 settembre

19:50 Roma, busta con proiettile a delegato rifiuti VI Municipio

19:16 Pnrr, Draghi alle amministrazioni: "Sforzo eccezionale per centrare obiettivi"

19:03 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Se vinciamo, per noi Gerusalemme capitale d'Israele"

18:42 Covid oggi Sicilia, 1.957 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 30 agosto

18:35 Caro energia, Meloni: "Lunedì in Parlamento per approvare norme per cittadini"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

IREX Media and Information Study Explores the Impact of Media Polarization in Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia

30 agosto 2022 | 19.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and deepening politicization of the media have impacted the media and information sector in 18 countries throughout Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia, as highlighted in IREX's 2022 Vibrant Information Barometer for Europe and Eurasia (VIBE).

Through in-country expert panels, VIBE assesses how vibrant countries' information systems are in the digital age and explicitly examines newer concepts such as media literacy and information bubbles, along with the quality of information in the media and information sector.     

The 2022 edition of VIBE, which examines the media landscapes for calendar year 2021, shows that countries in all three regions continue to be affected by actions their governments have taken to withhold public health information and data about the pandemic and vaccination campaigns. In more repressive countries, such as Turkmenistan, the    government insisted that the country did not have a single case of COVID-19, and state media refused to even use the words "coronavirus" or "COVID" in reports. In less extreme cases, such as Kazakhstan, the continued pandemic highlighted government agencies' poor crisis communications skills and difficulty in disseminating high-quality public information—and the population's tendency to trust social media and messaging apps more than the media. 

Experts also discussed the deepening politicization and polarization of their countries' media and information space. Media content across all three regions continues to be driven by the largely political interests and influences of their owners, leading to a decline in trust in media as well as a further erosion of constructive debate and discussion on important issues. The Montenegro study observed that people's media preferences are based on political leanings, with easily identifiable media outlets as either pro-government or opposition, depending on their editorial content. The Armenia chapter echoed these sentiments, noting that outlets in the country work mostly in service to their political and entrepreneurial affiliations, representing those narrow interests and sacrificing ethical standards. Similarly, North Macedonia experts noted that political affiliations are evident as soon as an article is published.

VIBE is made possible by the support of the American People through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Please visit our website for country reports and the VIBE Explorer to examine and compare data trends, VIBE principles, regions, and individual countries.

newsroom@irex.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/360007/IREX_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN58670 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza throughout Europe Asia Europa Information Study Explores
Vedi anche
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, continua scambio di accuse tra Mosca e Kiev
News to go
Prezzo gas, ultime news
News to go
Caro energia, Dompé: "Si rischia di non riuscire a consegnare farmaci cruciali"
Venezia 79, la madrina Rocio Munoz Morales arriva al Lido-Video
News to go
Scuola, Anief in piazza a Roma
News to go
Infortuni, Inail: 441.451 denunce primi sette mesi 2022
News to go
Bonus asili nido, come richiederlo
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, ispezione Aiea inizia domani
News to go
Caro energia anche nel bicchiere, aumenti anche per acqua e succhi
News to go
Truffa fondi Covid, 6 denunciati e un arresto
News to go
Per hotel bollette record, rischio chiusure anticipate
News to go
Carnevale Notting Hill torna a colorare strade di Londra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza