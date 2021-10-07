Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 22:56
comunicato stampa

IR's Annual Conference to feature Gartner and Celent

07 ottobre 2021 | 14.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Key takeaways:

IR Connect

SYDNEY, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems, has released the full agenda for their conference, IR Connect, featuring sessions from senior analysts at Gartner and Celent that will focus on addressing challenges in the collaboration and payments spaces.

Gareth Lodge from Celent will deliver a Transact analyst session on The Payments New Normal, exploring the future of Cards, the uprising of real-time payments, how ISO 20022 will impact high value payments, and how embedding yourself in your clients' processes can be a winning formula in the real-time market.

Megan Fernandez from Gartner will deliver a Collaborate analyst session exploring how the unified communications market is transforming, the influence of the pandemic on UC, UCaaS and Meetings trends, the plans of key vendors in the space (including Cisco, Zoom, Microsoft and Avaya), and opportunities for the future.

"Accelerated by the pandemic, payments modernization and the hybrid workplace are here to stay, and along with them, the demand for greater insights and improved user experiences." said Kevin Ryder, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at IR. "I'm excited by the great line-up of speakers at IR Connect, especially by the addition of Gartner and Celent, leading analysts in the collaboration and payments spaces, who will share their insights on navigating our new world."

The agenda also features a keynote from John Ruthven, CEO, an overview of IR's product vision from Kevin Ryder, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, as well as exclusive product roadmap updates from James Brennan, Head of Collaborate Products, and David Guiver, Head of Transact Products.

The highly anticipated IR Connect Awards have also been revamped, with new categories launched this year, including Partner of the Year, Technical Guru, and Experience Transformation.

By registering for the event attendees will also get two months' complimentary access to IR Academy where they can complete official training and accreditation for IR solutions.

IR Connect will take place virtually on Thursday 21stOctober 2021and will be complimentary to all attendees. Registrations for the event are open now, book your place at ir.com/connect.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538708/Logo.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1654986/IR_Connect_Gartner_Celent_present_year_s_event.jpg  

