Martedì 07 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:14
IR's Strong Security Practices Validated with SOC 2 Type I Certification

07 dicembre 2021
Key takeaways:

SYDNEY, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems, has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type I certification, affirming its strong security practices and commitment to safeguarding customers and partners.

With the extension of the Prognosis platform into the cloud, IR undertook SOC 2 certification to validate the controls and frameworks implemented to ensure customer data security.

The SOC 2 audit evaluated IR's practices, processes, and operational controls across five core principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

"As our offering on the Prognosis cloud platform grows, we wanted to assure our customers and partners that the measures we have in place to ensure their security have been tested and validated," said Michael Tomkins, Chief Technology Officer at IR. "IR has always taken precautions when it comes to information security, and this independent certification reinforces that our technical capabilities, governance framework, and operational processes are held to the highest standards."

IR's SOC 2 certification provides additional assurance for business-critical systems across the IR Collaborate and IR Transact solution suites.

