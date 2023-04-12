Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 12 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 20:42
comunicato stampa

ISG Names Customertimes a Salesforce Ecosystem Leader for Large Enterprises

12 aprile 2023 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) recently released their 2023 U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners Quadrant Report and Customertimes is proud to have been named a Leader in Multicloud Implementation & Integration Services for Large Enterprises.

This report combines data-driven research, market analysis, and real-world experience from the ISG global advisory team to offer expert insight into current Salesforce-related service providers. In their study of ecosystem partners, ISG noted strong growth in the Salesforce provider services market over the last year and a strategic shift to Salesforce industry clouds, so we are thrilled to be included in this esteemed group.

The Leader position is awarded to companies that support global rollouts and demonstrate expertise in complex integration requirements. The report notes that Customertimes has a strong focus on achieving business value and it's a key characteristic in our implementation services.

A Salesforce partner since 2008, we have more than 4000 completed projects and 500+ Salesforce experts. We have long been recognized as a Salesforce implementation and integration provider, and we are grateful to our team for the outstanding work they have done to help us achieve this award.

The full report can be found here.

Comments on the news:

Customertimes is a global SI and ISV partner dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1600+ highly skilled experts, our solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe and an award-winning product development organization, Customertimes has headquarters in New York City, with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Poznan, Riga, and Podgorica. For more information, visit www.customertimes.com.

Contact: Anupriya Basu, anupriya.basu@customertimes.com or experts@customertimes.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isg-names-customertimes-a-salesforce-ecosystem-leader-for-large-enterprises-301794999.html

