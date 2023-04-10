Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

ISLE 2023 Concludes with Booming Success in Shenzhen, China's LED Production Hub

10 aprile 2023 | 12.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISLE, the International Smart Display & Integrated System Exhibition (Shenzhen), concluded in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center on April 9, 2023.

"The past three days are just incredible. Attendance is higher than our expectations, we saw packed exhibition halls. It is great to see everybody back for person-to-person reconnection, especially with thousands of international visitors!" said Li Yingjie, CEO of ISLE.

As the annual event featuring innovations and solutions in LED display & integrated audio-visual system, ISLE 2023 took 80,000 square-meter exhibition area with 1000+ exhibitors online and on-site. A total of 200,000 person-time visits were made by domestic and international visitors.

ISLE 2023 video:https://youtu.be/Fwx1Y6rvk9E

Highlights of ISLE 2023

New tech trends & solutionsMultiple scenario-based solutions became the focus in ISLE 2023, especially Virtual Production and Film Studios, Naked-eye 3D Display, Digital Creative Arts, HD Home Theatre, All-in-one Interactive Conference Solutions, 5G+8K Applications.

0.4-pitch Ultra-high-definition Micro-LED, AI Algorithm Integrated Optimal Viewing, became new fashion at the event.

Hundreds of New Products LaunchTech savvy and trend-setting exhibitors debuted hundreds of new products in ISLE 2023, including those from top video wall manufacturers like Unilumin, Leyard, Absen, Ledman, AOTO, LianTronics, Cedar Electronics and SONY, unveiling new records in refresh rate, brightness, contrast, color gamut and energy saving.

Top Industrial Forums and Tech Awards17 industrial forums and workshops were hosted during the three-day event, covering topics of display technology, digital empowerment metaverse, smart city, smart education, smart meetings & smart office. ISLE Awards, the national top tech awards for display & integrated system, were apprised and awarded by experts from China Optics and Optoelectronics Manufacturers' Association (COEMA).

The ISLE 2023 Awards were given in following categories:

1.  New Star Product Awards,

2.  Excellent Product Awards,

3.  Innovation Awards for:

(1)  Smart Display All-in-One Machine,

(2)  LED Immersive Display System (Virtual Production),

(3)  Naked-eye 3D Display,

(4)  Specialized and Sophisticated Products.

ISLE 2024 will be on February 29th -- March 2nd in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

For more details: https://www.isle.org.cn/?lang=en 

About ISLE:

ISLE is the world's leading professional exhibition for Smart Display, AV Integrated System and LED. Held every year in China's tech hub of Shenzhen, the event is a joint venture of COEMA  and three sub companies of China Foreign Trade Center, organizer of Canton Fair.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050217/1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isle-2023-concludes-with-booming-success-in-shenzhen-chinas-led-production-hub-301793110.html

EN65354 en US ICT
