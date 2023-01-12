Israel Electric Corporation and Prisma Photonics signed an agreement to monitor more than 1,000 km of the national grid

The agreement extends the cooperation, improving Israel's national grid monitoring to 1,000 kilometers. PrismaPower™ will alert on events occurring on the network and enhance the ability to incorporate renewable energy into the existing grid. Dr. Eran Inbar: "It is a significant scale, on a global level. We are proud to work with Israel Electric Corporation."

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) has announced that the agreement will extend its cooperation with Prisma Photonics which has been using optical fibers to monitor the national transmission grid since 2020. The extension will expand Prisma Photonics' coverage to 1,000 km (over 620 miles), which is 20% of the transmission grid. The solution will monitor events threatening the regular operation of the power network and alert on faults with exact geographical locations. Monitoring will allow better grid management, fast fault response, and increase the grid's reliability. In addition, collected weather and grid data will optimize the existing network, paving the way to better integrate renewable energy sources on the path to net zero emissions and IEC's long-term sustainable vision.

PrismaPower™ uses the existing optical fiber network to monitor hundreds and even thousands of kilometers on the grid. It measures weather conditions around the electrical lines, locating faults and vandalism. The information and alerts pinpoint the location of the closest power tower, enabling quick response to restore service to normal. PrismaPower™ also uncovers slow processes such as partial discharges, which can harm the network, thus allowing preventive maintenance and increasing the power network's resiliency.

"We're happy to expand our collaboration with Prisma Photonics and believe in the power of advanced technology to address environmental and climate challenges, taking the energy ecosystem forward," says Amir Livne, Senior VP of Strategy and Innovation, IEC. "Prisma Photonics adds an important aspect to Israel Electric Corporation's commitment to innovation, developing and improving our existing grid while facing the growth in power demand and realizing our long-term net zero and renewable energy visions. A reliable, valuable, and accessible electric supply for Israel must be maintained."

"We are extending our coverage to 1,000 km using new technology to a span no one has attempted before. It is an impressive and trustful step by IEC, following our initial collaboration", says Dr. Eran Inbar, Prisma Photonics CEO. "The extension could improve the Israeli power ecosystem, presenting an innovative solution to market obstacles here, in Israel, and abroad. Adding Dynamic Line Rating to assess transmission line capacity will enhance power delivery over existing lines during peak demand. Without installing additional sensors on the wires, all this will be accomplished over IEC's existing optical fiber network."

The Prisma Photonics system is based on a groundbreaking technology anchored in several patents. Having won several technological contests worldwide, infrastructure operators have already used its technology globally. PrismaPower™ is the world's first fiber optics based electrical overhead powerline monitoring solution capable of monitoring thousands of kilometers. The IEC deployment will grant both companies valuable data across different seasons and geographies collected from overhead and underground transmission lines. This data contains important insights that will help enhance the grid's reliability. The extension by IEC reflects the importance that IEC sees in advanced novel technologies that ensure the safety and integrity of the transmission system side by side with environmental accountability.

About Prisma Photonics

Prisma Photonics helps keep the most critical large-scale infrastructure up & running with a quantum leap in utility monitoring. Assisting utility operators in their journey to net zero emissions and environmental goals, our customers take responsibility for their assets with real-time actionable insights. Featuring an innovative pay-as-you-grow model, we join Hyper-Scan Fiber-Sensing™ technology with machine learning responding to safety and operational scenarios.

Founded in 2017 by an expert team with a proven track record of building and scaling companies in the lasers and deep-tech domain – Prisma Photonics enables response-ability at scale.

