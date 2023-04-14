Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Italian, Kurdish regional govts look to cement ties

14 aprile 2023 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Bolstering "strong" bilateral ties amid improved security were the focus of talks on Friday in Rome between Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni, defence minister Guido Crosetto and Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region's president, Nechirvan Barzani.

The talks looked at "opportunities, including economic ones, offered by a climate of greater stability," said a statement from Meloni's office.

"In this respect, cooperation in the fields of security and defence remains important," the statement underlined.

Italy has over 300 soldiers stationed in the region to boost training of the Kurdish security forces within the framework of the 85-member Global Coalition against Daesh (Islamic State jihadist group), the statement noted.

The meeting "represented an opportunity to underline the traditional friendship that binds Italy to Iraq and the Autonomous Region of Kurdistan", the statement underlined.

"The strong bilateral link helps to address the complex challenges of the region, also seizing the opportunities that are offered for the benefit of the peoples concerned", the statement added.

Tag
Italy Kurdistan Barzani Crosetto talks
