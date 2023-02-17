Italian navy ship docks in Beirut with supplies for Syria quake zone

An Italian navy ship has docked at the Lebanese capital Beirut's port with a cargo of aid for victims of the devastating earthquakes that stuck Syria last week, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Friday.

"The Italian navy's ship San Marco recently docked in Beirut with relief supplies donated by the civilian protection agency which are destined for Syria," read the tweet.

"Italy is at the front line of efforts to help populations hit by the earthquakes," the tweet underlined.

Four ambulances and 14 doctors, as well as drugs and medical supplies were being airlifted to Beirut to travel by land to Syria, the foreign ministry announced last weekend.

Italy has also sent civil protection agency and medical volunteers, field hospitals, firemen and police to help with searches in the quake zones in southern Turkey and northwest Syria.

The foreign ministry has made 1.75 million euros of emergency grants to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies - one million euros for Turkey and 750,000 euros for Syria - for first aid, shelter, sanitation and protection for quake-hit populations.

Italy has allocated a further million euros to the Syrian Red Crescent for first aid interventions, according to the foreign ministry.

The United Nations this week appealed for 1.4 billion dollars to assist over five million people in Turkey and Syria affected by the cataclysmic quakes on 6 February which killed nearly 44,000 people.