Italy-Africa summit to take place in Rome in November

The government hopes that heads of state and government will flock to an Italy-Africa summit taking place in early November, which seeks to bolster "all-round" cooperation, foreign minister Antonio Tajani announced on Tuesday.

"On 5-6 November we will host an Italy-Africa summit here in Rome," Tajani told a gathering of African ambassadors at the foreign ministry in Rome.

The Italy-Africa summit will be "an important event", he said.

The goal of the summit will be to agree "concrete measures to strengthen our cooperation in all areas," said Tajani.

Italy already enjoys "excellent bilateral ties and relations in many sectors including the energy sector," Tajani underlined.

Tajani said the November summit could look at the Mattei plan", named after Enrico Mattei, the founder of Italian energy major Eni, which aims to turn Italy into a major energy hub, distributing gas from North Africa and the Mediterranean to the rest of Europe.

"The Mattei plan must necessarily form part of a bigger European 'Marshall plan'," Tajani noted, referring to the European Union's 300 billion euro Global Gateway plan to fund sustainable development and boost emerging countries' economies.

The Global Gateway plan has already earmarked 150 billion euros for African countries, Tajani noted.