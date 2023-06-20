Italy, Algeria look to bolster economic cooperation

Italy and Algeria's governments want to strengthen economic ties and plan to organise a bilateral business forum "shortly", foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Tuesday.

"I met Algeria's foreign minister Ahmed Attaf at the foreign ministry," read the tweet.

"Algeria and Italy are natural partners: we are both committed to the Mediterranean region's stability and security and to the fight against illegal immigration," the tweet went on.

"We want to bolster economic cooperation by organising a bilateral business forum shortly," the tweet added.