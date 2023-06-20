Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:52
Italy, Algeria look to bolster economic cooperation

20 giugno 2023 | 16.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

alternate text
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (L) with Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf (R)

Italy and Algeria's governments want to strengthen economic ties and plan to organise a bilateral business forum "shortly", foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Tuesday.

"I met Algeria's foreign minister Ahmed Attaf at the foreign ministry," read the tweet.

"Algeria and Italy are natural partners: we are both committed to the Mediterranean region's stability and security and to the fight against illegal immigration," the tweet went on.

"We want to bolster economic cooperation by organising a bilateral business forum shortly," the tweet added.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Algeria ties Tajani Attaf talks
