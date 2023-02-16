Italy 'at the front line' in Turkey earthquake relief efforts

Italy is "at the front line" in efforts to help victims in southern Turkey of the deadly earthquakes that devastated the region last week, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Thursday.

"At the (foreign ministry's) Crisis Unit, I thanked the Italian teams at work in Turkey over the humanitarian emergency caused by the earthquakes," read the tweet.

"Italy is at the front line in bringing aid," the tweet underlined.

Nearly 42,000 people were killed in two powerful quakes that struck Turkey and Syria on 6 February, which has left hundreds of thousands injured and homeless and affected millions, triggering a vast international aid effort.