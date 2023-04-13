Italy backs 'legitimate' Tunisian government

Italy must promote democracy and reform to support the "legitimate" government of Tunisia, a country which should be a driver for peace and stability in the Mediterranean, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"There is a legitimate government in Tunisia...it is Italy's task to promote democratic processes and reform and have a government with which we can interact and which respects certain rules," Tajani stated.

Tajani was speaking at a joint press conference at the foreign ministry in Rome after talks with his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar.

The minister cautioned against "Islamic fundamentalists" who might lurk within Tunisia's opposition to the authoritiarian rule of president Kais Saied.

"I wouldn't like to think that, as occurred during the Arab Spring, Islamic fundamentalists are hiding among the liberal ranks. That would be bad for democracy and human rights," Tajani underlined.

Hundreds protested in the Tunisian capital on Sunday for the release of around 20 Saied opponents who have been arrested since February. Those detained included prominent members of the Islamist Ennahda party which has been the most vocal critic of Saied.

After winning presidential polls in 2019, Saied has seized almost total power since he shut down the elected parliament and sacked Tunisia's government in July 2021, moving to rule by decree.

Saied denies opposition claims of an undemocratic coup and argues his moves were legal and necessary to save Tunisia from years of chaos under a rampantly corrupt, self-serving political elite.