Italy backs Nato, just peace in Ukraine - Tajani

Italy continues to support the North Atlantic Alliance and a just peace in Russia's conflict with Ukraine which results in the former Soviet republic's independence, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

"We are with NATO, on the side of Ukraine for a just cause...we are on the side of Ukraine, of the West, on the side of the USA," Tajani said on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Carabinieri Officers School's academic year.

"Berlusconi's remarks don't change his position or that of (his centre-right party) Forza Italia's", said Tajani.

Tajani was referring to remarks by the former premier and billionaire media mogul's controversial remarks at the weekend criticising Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni's meeting in Brussels last week with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky - whom Berlusconi appeared to blame for Russia's year-long invasion.

"We have always voted consistently together with all of Italy's ruling majority forces and we will continue to do in line with the programme of government we have signed up to," Tajani went on.

"We are working for peace - a just peace, the path we all want follow. So we are on Ukraine's side with the aim of reaching a just peace, which means Ukraine's independence," Tajani stated..