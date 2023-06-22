Italy: China, Mediterranean, Indo-Pacific, Ukraine foreign policy priorities

China, the Mediterranean and Indo-Pacific regions and Ukraine are Italian foreign policy priorities, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted Wednesday after a G7 ministers' meeting in London on the sidelines of an international conference on rebuilding Ukraine.

"With #G7 colleagues, also in view of Italy's 2024 presidency, I underlined the Italian government's commitment to the priorities up for discussion: China, Mediterranean, Tunisia, Indo-Pacific, apart from Ukraine," read the tweet.

"After the April conference hosted by Italy in Rome, today we are gathered in London to look at Ukraine's reconstruction and the re-establishment of international law," Tajani tweeted earlier.

"We need to keep acting in unison to achieve a just peace. Italy's companies are ready to invest in rebuilding Ukraine's economy," the tweet underlined.