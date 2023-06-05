Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:36
Italy: Climate change 'incredibly important', compelling

05 giugno 2023 | 17.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Climate change "is topic of extraordinary importance and of urgent relevance," Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in opening remarks to a conference at the foreign ministry in Rome on Monday.

"I believe that international collaboration is essential for dealing with emergencies often but not only caused by climate change, Tajani told the Prevention, Preparedness and Response to Natural and Man-Made Disasters meeting.

"Man is at the center of the environment and has a duty to protect it," Tajani tweeted ahead of the event.

"Politics, through achievable objectives, must combine the fight against climate change and the protection of agriculture and industry," the tweet continued.

"Investing in technology to facilitate the transition to a sustainable economy."

© Copyright Adnkronos
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tajani climate change foreign ministry conference
