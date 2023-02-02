Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Italy committed to safeguarding Iraq's Christians

02 febbraio 2023 | 15.52
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy vows to help protect Iraq's Christian minority and to aiding those who fled conflict to return home and reintegrate, Italy's envoy Maurizio Greganti told migration minister Evan Gabro in talks Baghdad, the embassy tweeted on Thursday.

"The meeting between Amb. #Greganti and Minister of Migration and Displaced @EvanGabro confirmed Italy's commitment to the Christian community in the country," the tweet read.

"Support for the efforts of Iraq's government for the reintegration of IDPs (internally displaced persons) and returnees, in favour of the stability of Iraq," the tweet continued.

Greganti also held talks in Baghdad with Ammar Al-Hakeem, head of the Al-Hikma National Movement (National Wisdom Movement) political coalition, the embassy tweeted on Thursday.

"Thank you Sayyid @Ammar_Alhakeem for a new, friendly exchange of views on the latest developments in the Iraqi political situation and the excellent progress of the dialogue between Italy and Iraq," read the tweet.

articoli
in Evidenza