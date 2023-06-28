Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:03
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy committed to prosecuting war crimes in Ukraine

28 giugno 2023 | 14.07
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Corpses in body bags in Bucha, Ukraine, where retreating Russian forces allegedly massacred over 450 civilians and prisoners of war in March, 2022

Italy will keep up its support for efforts to bring to justice the alleged perpetrators of war crimes committed during Russia's 490-day invasion of Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni vowed on Wednesday.

"Italy will continue to support efforts to ensure that the international crimes committed amid the aggression against Ukraine are prosecuted," Meloni told MPs.

Meloni was addressing Italy's lower house of parliament ahead of a European Union leaders summit on Thursday and Friday.

"First and foremost, we will keep backing the independent work of the International Criminal Court," Meloni went on.

The abduction and deportation to Russia of "thousands" of Ukrainian children "of whom there has been no further news" are among the "terrible" crimes that have especially affected Meloni "as a mother", she said.

