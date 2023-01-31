Italy condemns deadly Pakistan mosque bombing

Italy has deplored the suicide bombing at a mosque within a high-security zone of Pakistan's northwest city of Peshawar on Monday which killed at least 92 people and injured scores in one of the country's bloodiest attacks in years.

"Italy condemns today's heinous terrorist act in #Peshawar," the foreign ministry tweeted late on Monday.

"There can be no place for violence, especially at a place of worship. We stand with #Pakistan and extend our condolences to the victims and their families," the tweet added.

An investigation in underway into how the bomber got into the mosque, which is located close to police headquarters and intelligence and counter-terrorism bureaus.

The Pakistani Taliban denied a claim that it carried out the blast and blaimed the attack on a splinter faction.