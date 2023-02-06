Italy condoles with Turkey, Syria over deadly quake, offers aid

Italy's government has sent condolences for the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria early on Monday, killing at least 1,000 people and injured over 5,000.

"My thoughts are with the Turkish people, who have been struck by a powerful earthquake that has caused a high number of victims," foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted.

"Italy will be there to help," the tweet added.

Italy's civilian protection department will aid local efforts to rescue quake victims, Tajani told his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in a phonecall.

"I am close to the Syrian people, who have taken another hard blow with today's earthquake, after years of war," Tajani wrote in a separate tweet.