Italy congratulates Saudi Arabia on its Founding Day

Italy sent "warmest and best wishes" to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as it celebrates a new annual holiday to mark the founding of the first Saudi state and underline the key role played by the al-Saud dynasty in Arabia's history.

"@ItalyinKSA extends its warmest and best wishes to the government and the people of #SaudiArabia as they celebrate their history and rich cultural heritage on Saudi #FoundingDay2023," the embassy tweeted.

Ruler King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a Royal Order last month marking 22 February as the annual Saudi Founding Day, to commemorate the establishment of the first Saudi state under Imam Muhammad bin Saud on 22 February, 1727.

The annual Saudi National day on 22 September, honours the unification of the Third Saudi State under King Abdulaziz Al Saud on September 23, 1932.