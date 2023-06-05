Italy defends planned changes to post-Covid recovery fund spending

Italy's upcoming revisions to its plans to spend 191.5 billion euros of European Union post-pandemic recovery funds and its demand for greater flexibility over a 2026 deadline are "completely normal", foreign minister Tajani stated on Monday.

"Many countries are reviewing their plans, what is also happening for Italy is completely normal," Tajani told Corriere della Sera daily in an interview.

Concerns expressed by the EU executive in late May over delays by Italy's public administration in spending the first two instalments of the recovery fund payments - totalling 67 billion euros - "are the result of a misunderstanding, nothing more," Tajani said.

"I hope that the Commission, which is the (EU) institution that represents everyone, does not take sides and remains independent of individual governments, Tajani added.

"This has not always happened," he said.

Italy's government interested in "working seriously" on the post-pandemic recovery fund spending plan "and in using all the funds at our disposal," Tajani underlined.

"The plan was launched during the Coronavirus crisis, then there was another one with the (Russia-Ukraine) war and the energy crisis. Everyone needs flexibility."

Italy is the biggest beneficiary of the EU's 724 billion euro post-pandemic recovery fund but is struggling to meet the goals set out by Brussels in 2021 in exchange for reforms to its creaking judiciary and bureaucracy.

The government has not yet received a third instalment of funds worth 19 million euros which the EU froze in late 2022 until it received clarification on Rome's efforts to meet the "targets and milestones" to unlock the money.

"The implementation of Italy's recovery and resilience plan is underway, however with increasing risk of delays," the Commission wrote in its recommendation for Italy on 24 May.

The Commission is "ready to discuss... in a very constructive and flexible way" any changes proposed by Italy to its reform package," EU economic commissioner Paolo Gentiloni stated.

"But we need to do this as soon as possible," Gentiloni underlined.

Italy's local administrations are struggling to hit the EU deadlines to spend the post-pandemic recovery funds on an initial 138,640 projects split into six investment areas: digitalisation, the green transition, infrastructure, education, social equality and health.