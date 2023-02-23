Italy deplores death sentence against Iranian-German

Italy's government is "deeply disturbed" by the death sentence issued against an Iranian-German citizen on terrorism charges and will urge Iran's hardline authorities to review the sentence, foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote in a tweet.

"We are deeply disturbed by the news of the death sentence passed against Jamshid Sharmahd in #Iran," read the tweet.

"Once again we underline our strongest condemnation of this cruel, inhumane and degrading practice. We will call on Tehran to reconsider its decision," the tweet added.

An Iranian court sentenced 66-year-old Sharmahd to death on charges of "corruption on earth", the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Tuesday.

The judiciary said Sharmahd’s sentence may be appealed at the Supreme Court.

Germany has expelled two Iranian diplomats and summoned Iran's charge d'affairs over Sharmahd’s sentence.

Iran accuses Sharmahd, who also has US residency, of heading an little known pro-monarchist group (Tondar). The group is accused of staging a deadly 2008 bombing of a mosque in Iran's southern city of Shiraz and of planning other attacks in the country.