Italy wants to bolster its ties with Kenya, a "priority country" for its foreign and development policy," foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Monday after talks with counterpart Alfred Mutua.

"I held talks in Rome with @DrAlfredMutua, Kenya's foreign minister," Tajani tweeted.

"Italy wants to strengthen is political and economic ties with Kenya, a priority country for our initiatives, also for overseas development."

"We are going to organise a business forum in Nairobi," the tweet added.