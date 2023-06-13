Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:30 Wagner, audio di Prigozhin: "Presto nuove vittorie al fronte"

15:28 Saldi estivi 2023, calendario regione per regione e nuove regole

15:24 Ucraina, drone Russia fa esplodere palazzo - Video

14:53 Trapianto di rene da sveglia a Bologna per 25enne: "Intubarla era impossibile"

14:15 Wimbledon 2023, Musetti al secondo turno del singolare maschile

14:08 Morgan: "Io e Sgarbi al Maxxi? Serata di altissimo valore culturale"

14:07 Fair Play Menarini, la tennista Francesca Schiavone tra i vincitori dell'edizione 2023

13:57 Salario minimo, Bonomi (Confindustria): "Nessun veto, nostra soglia superiore a 9 euro"

13:51 Wimbledon 2023, Berrettini: "Contro Sonego voglio fare una bella partita"

13:33 Accordo Bper e Ludoil per ricessione di 630 milioni di crediti fiscali legati ai bonus

13:19 Milan, Tonali al Newcastle: l'annuncio ufficiale

13:06 Crimea, russi in coda per andare in vacanza al mare

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy, France have 'shared vision' says envoy

13 giugno 2023 | 16.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
France's ambassador to Italy, Christian MassetPhoto: French embassy

Italy and France have "a shared vision" of the challenges facing Europe - from competitiveness to security and energy - France's envoy Christian Masset said on Tuesday.

"We have a shared vision which must lead to joint action," Masset told the Italy-France Dialogues annual meeting at Rome's private LUISS University.

"And Europe is the context in which we need to tackle the shared challenges - from competitiveness to security and energy self-sufficiency," Masset added.

Last week, Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella, held talks in Paris with his French counterpart Emanuel Macron on shared critical issues such as migration and to bolster bilateral ties - the goal of a landmark 2021 cooperation pact inked in 2021.

On 26 November, 2021, Macron and Italy's then-premier Mario Draghi signed the Quirinal Treaty in Rome to deepen bilateral political, economic, defence, security, cultural and scientific cooperation and achieve "a united and sovereign" Europe.

Under the treaty, which aims to put bilateral cooperation on the same footing as Franco-German cooperation, at least once every quarter an Italian minister should take part in a French cabinet meeting, and vice versa, Draghi announced.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy France vision Masset
Vedi anche
News to go
Acqua, in Italia è allarme dispersione
News to go
Caro voli, aumenti sfiorano il 50%: governo convoca compagnie aeree
News to go
Lavoro, Meloni: "Incoraggianti i dati Istat, l'Italia cresce"
News to go
Francia, quinta notte di scontri: assaltata anche la casa di un sindaco
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kiev
News to go
Estate 2023, un terzo della spesa in vacanza sarà per il cibo
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Taglio cuneo fiscale da luglio, buste paga più pesanti
News to go
Vacanze, Coldiretti: "15,6 mln gli italiani che partono a luglio"
News to go
Scontri in Francia, Darmanin: "45mila agenti in strada"
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pantheon, ingresso a pagamento da oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza