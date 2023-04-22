Italy, Georgia bolster ties, cooperation

Italy and Georgia have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and to take their scientific and cultural cooperation to a new level, foreign minister Antonio Tajani has announced.

"With Georgia's foreign minister, Ilia Darchiashvili, we signed important accords today that bolster our bilateral ties and deepen scientific and cultural collaboration," Tajani tweeted on Saturday.

"We support Georgia's European integration and its territorial integrity," the tweet added, in a reference to the separatist regions of Abkhazia and South Osseti.