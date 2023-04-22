Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 04:36
Italy, Georgia bolster ties, cooperation

22 aprile 2023 | 11.27
alternate text
The foreign ministry in Rome

Italy and Georgia have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and to take their scientific and cultural cooperation to a new level, foreign minister Antonio Tajani has announced.

"With Georgia's foreign minister, Ilia Darchiashvili, we signed important accords today that bolster our bilateral ties and deepen scientific and cultural collaboration," Tajani tweeted on Saturday.

"We support Georgia's European integration and its territorial integrity," the tweet added, in a reference to the separatist regions of Abkhazia and South Osseti.

