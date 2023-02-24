Cerca nel sito
 
Italy hails UN vote backing peace in Ukraine, condemning Russia

24 febbraio 2023 | 09.43
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Russian troops - Photo: AFP

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has hailed as "a major victory for freedom" the overwhelming approval of a United Nations resolution urging a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a halt to the year-old conflict.

"Italy voted in favour of the resolution for peace in Ukraine, which was adopted by 141 nations," Tajani tweeted after the UN General Assembly vote late on Thursday.

A total 32 countries including China, Iran and India abstained and seven - including Russia - voted against the resolution.

"The text (of the resolution) defends Ukraine but above all backs peace. It is a major victory for freedom," Tajani wrote.

The UN vote, which came a day before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, called for peace as soon as possible.

The measure is not legally binding but holds political weight.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
