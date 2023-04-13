Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 07:07
Italy, India look to boost trade, investment

13 aprile 2023 | 17.19
Redazione Adnkronos
alternate text

Italy and India want to strengthen bilateral trade and investment, building on their new strategic partnership, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted after talks with India's trade and industry minister Piyush Goyal.

"#Rome. With trade and industry minister @PiyushGoyal we had meetings with several Italian and Indian companies," read the tweet.

"Thanks to our strategic partnership, our two countries are bolstering their bilateral relations. We are focussing on increasing bilateral trade and investment," the tweet added.

After talks in New Delhi on 2 March, Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni and India's prime minister Narendra Modi said they were elevating their countries' bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

The move is a further sign of Italy's growing interest and activism in the Indo-Pacific region, according to observers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Itay India trade investment Tajani Goyal
