Work with Iraq to preserve its archaeological sites, museums and works of art was at the centre of talks Tuesday in Baghad between its culture minister, Ahmed Fakak al-Badrani, and Italy's envoy, Maurizio Greganti.

"Amb. #Greganti was delighted to meet culture, tourism and antiquities minister@ahmedfakaak," the embassy tweeted.

"Discussions covered archaeology, museums and art. Italy is proud to help preserve Iraq's cultural heritage," the tweet underlined.