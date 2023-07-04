Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 04 Luglio 2023
21:01
Italy-Kuwait ties at centre of Fontana, al-Sabah talks

04 luglio 2023 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy's lower house of parliament speaker, Lorenzo Fontana, held talks at the parliament in Rome on Tuesday with Kuwait's foreign minister, Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah, according to a statement from Fontana's spokesperson.

During their meeting, Fontana and al-Sabah underlined the "excellent" relations between their two countries, the statement said.

The talks also covered Kuwait's geopolitical role and its stabilising influence in the Gulf region, the statement continued.

Fontana and al-Sabah said they hoped that dialogue between Italy and Kuwait's parliaments will be strengthened, the statement concluded.

Oil-rich Kuwait announced a new government in April - its seventh in three years due to continuous rifts between Kuwait's elected lawmakers and cabinets appointed by the ruling al-Sabah family.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Fontana al Sabah talks Rome ties
