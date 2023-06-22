Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:19
Italy: 'Largest EU states' should not determine bailout fund strategy

22 giugno 2023 | 16.36
The European Parliament and the European Union executive, "not the largest states", should decide strategy on the euro area's bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, Italy said on Thursday.

"We risk that the largest states actually decide strategy, while we have always asked for control by the European Parliament and the European Commission," foreign minister Antonio Tajani told conservative Forza Italia party MPs.

"This is the case with the European Central Bank," continued Tajani, who is a co-founder of Forza Italia and the party's national coordinator.

"We at Forza Italia have always said that we were in favour of using the ESM during the pandemic, then the (EU's 750 billion euro) recovery plan arrived and the ESM was no longer needed," Tajani argued.

Reform of the ESM has been a thorny political issue in Italy for years, with successive governments failing to approve it and detractors arguing that it raises the risk of a restructuring of the country’s massive national debt.

Italy is the only country dragging its fee over ratification of the 2021 treaty to review and strengthen the fund.

Premier Giorgia Meloni said on 9 June that Italy is unwilling to ratify the 2021 ESM reform treaty before it knows how European budget rules will change. Rome is also pressing for greater flexibility over the way investments are considered under new budget rules being drawn up for the bloc.

European Parliament European Commission European Stability Mechanism control Italy
